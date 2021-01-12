Rain moves out while dry air moves in

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a wet start to the week we will dry things out as we head into Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY.

Expect morning clouds to give way to more sunshine by the afternoon as high temperatures climb into the middle 50’s. A dry afternoon is on the way as the area of low pressure that generated the rain to start the week moves away. It will be clear and cold overnight as lows bottom out in the low and middle 30’s.

TOMORROW.

More sunshine is on the way tomorrow as temperatures warm towards the upper 60’s. Overnight lows will remain chilly in the low 30’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We will stay sunny and dry on Thursday before a weak cold front moves in on Friday and brings the chance for a few showers. A few isolated downpours are possible with the frontal passage. Behind the front we will dry out and cool off for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to middle 50’s on both weekend afternoons.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).