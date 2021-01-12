Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 4-8

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: January 4-8



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 4and Friday, January 8, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Bibb County:

Hardee’s

1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Osaka Sushi and Hibachi

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 67

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Shurling Seafood

737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 72

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Poperazzi Fish and More (Base)

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Poperazzi Fish and More

4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Fish & Pig

6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Panera Bread

181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Zaxby’s

4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Wendy’s

4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts

860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

New China Grill & Buffet

5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)

130 HOLIDAY DR N MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Clarion Inn / Suburban Extended Stay (Food Service)

105 N HOLIDAY DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

Cod Tail

1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

Granny Wash Country Kitchen

3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

Your Pie

536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

Wendy’s

3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

Dodge County:

Sonic Drive-In

1098 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

Little Caesar’s

970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

The Country Crab Seafood Truck Base

209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

The Country Crab Food Truck

209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

Dooly County:

Vienna Senior Center (Food Service)

105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

McDonald’s

29 VICTORY LN VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Popeye’s

1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

Hancock County:

Subway

12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)

12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

Houston County:

Dunkin’ Donuts

866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Bojangles

850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Perry Senior Center (Food Service)

1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Wendy’s

1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – (Mobile)

924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

China Wok

827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

Wok N Roll

789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

Huddle House

2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2021

Laurens County:

Cracker Barrel

104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

China Express

245 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

Ole Times Country Buffet

1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021

La Joya Mexican Restaurant

1501 RICE AVE STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2021

Putnam County:

Subway

201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021

Pablo’s Southwest Express

810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021

