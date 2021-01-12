Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 4-8

|
Restaurant Report Card: January 4-8
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 4and Friday, January 8, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Bibb County:
Hardee’s
1014 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Osaka Sushi and Hibachi
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 67
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Shurling Seafood
737 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 72
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Poperazzi Fish and More (Base)
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Poperazzi Fish and More
4385 WORSHAM AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Fish & Pig
6420 MOSLEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Zaxby’s
4622 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts
860 FORSYTH ST STE 101 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
New China Grill & Buffet
5056 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Econo Lodge Inn & Suites (Food Service)
130 HOLIDAY DR N MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Clarion Inn / Suburban Extended Stay (Food Service)
105 N HOLIDAY DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
Cod Tail
1034 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
Granny Wash Country Kitchen
3045 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
Your Pie
536 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
Wendy’s
3630 RIVERSIDE DR. MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
Dodge County:
Sonic Drive-In
1098 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
Little Caesar’s
970 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
The Country Crab Seafood Truck Base
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
The Country Crab Food Truck
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
Dooly County:
Vienna Senior Center (Food Service)
105 3RD ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
McDonald’s
29 VICTORY LN VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Popeye’s
1515 E UNION ST VIENNA, GA 31092
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
Hancock County:
Subway
12822 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
Real Deal Food Mart (Food Service)
12781 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
Houston County:
Dunkin’ Donuts
866 96 HWY STE 101 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Bojangles
850 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31095
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-08-2021
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Perry Senior Center (Food Service)
1060 KEITH DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Wendy’s
1811 HOUSTON LAKE RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – Base of Operation
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
We Care Heating & Air – Snow Cone Team – (Mobile)
924 S HOUSTON LAKE RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
China Wok
827 N HOUSTON RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
Wok N Roll
789 HWY 96 STE 2G BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
Huddle House
2075 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2021
Laurens County:
Cracker Barrel
104 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
China Express
245 E JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
Ole Times Country Buffet
1636 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-06-2021
La Joya Mexican Restaurant
1501 RICE AVE STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-04-2021
Putnam County:
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-07-2021
Pablo’s Southwest Express
810 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-05-2021
