Department of Driver Services closes for system upgrade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is closing for a system upgrade. The closure will take place Thursday, January 14th through, Monday, January 18th. During this time, customers will not be able to visit in person, use DDS Online Services or access services on the DDS 2 Go mobile app.

Additionally, the Georgia Department of Revenue is closing its motor vehicle application and tag and title system from January 13th-18th. The closer will allow the completion of a technology upgrade to the Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES). During this time, customers will not be able to visit in person or use the Department of Driver Services online services or the DDS 2 Go mobile app. There will be no walk-in, online, or kiosk services for Department of Revenue (DOR) and County Tag Offices’ Motor Vehicle Operations.

This statewide closure and outage affects services provided by the Macon-Bibb County Tax Commissioner’s Office, both at their office on Third Street and the kiosks at the Krogers on Tom Hill, Sr. Boulevard and Hartley Bridge Road. There will be no services available related to motor vehicles.

Both the Georgia Department of Revenue and the County Tax Commissioners have been utilizing DRIVES since Spring 2019. The upgrades at both the DOR and DDS will ensure that each agency has access to the most recent enhancements and features of the software.

Centers will reopen and services will be operational on Tuesday, January 19th after the Martin Luther King Junior holiday.