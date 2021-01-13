Former District Attorney David Cooke joins Gautreaux Law

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke is bringing more than 20 years of experience to Macon law firm Gautreaux Law.
Gautreaux Law’s practice areas include litigation related to car accidents, civil racketeering, defective and dangerous products, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, opioid dependence, trucking accidents, and workplace injuries.
“I’m thrilled to be working with David Cooke, my longtime friend and an outstanding trial lawyer,” said founding partner Jarome Gautreaux. “David has gotten justice for thousands of people in the courtroom and now he will continue that in the civil justice arena.”
As district attorney, Cooke’s prosecution practices led to a string of gang-murder convictions. The office also prosecuted a number of high profile cases, including the 2011 murder of Mercer University law graduate Lauren Giddings. As a trial lawyer, Cooke has taken more than 150 jury trials to verdict.
“In this new chapter, I’m excited to be able to use civil litigation to help compensate victims and get them justice on their healing journey,” Cooke said. “I’m excited about joining one of Georgia’s best plaintiff lawyers in the pursuit of justice for those who have been injured by the negligent and willful acts of others.”
Prior to his election as district attorney for Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties in 2012, Cooke served as chief of the Special Victims Unit for the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, chief senior assistant district attorney for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, an assistant United States attorney and a special assistant district attorney for the Coweta Judicial Circuit, which includes his hometown of Carrollton.
Cooke has received multiple awards for his work, including being named 2019 Attorney of the Year by the Macon Bar Association.