Missionary group provides free English classes for Hispanics, Latinos

The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing free English lessons through Facebook
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A missionary group is providing free English lessons to the community through Facebook.
The idea to create this Facebook page started as a way to reach the Latino community in Warner Robins.
“I wanted to be able to interact with that community of Hispanics and Latinos and try to help them,” says Sister Kelsey Lamb.
The group created the outreach in June 2020 and has since grown from 50 members to over 100.
Classes happen every Tuesday at 7 p.m. for 25 weeks.
The group members say that this helps Latinos learn English and it also shows them that they are not alone.
For more information, visit the Facebook page and request to join Clase de Ingles en Warner Robins.