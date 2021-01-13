UPDATE (Wednesday, January 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/13/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 654,356 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1566 8437.05 43 133
Atkinson 703 8439.38 10 95
Bacon 906 7944.58 21 64
Baker 137 4396.66 6 27
Baldwin 3162 7117.13 74 236
Banks 1306 6535.88 20 151
Barrow 5958 6897.19 75 430
Bartow 7648 6904.33 133 524
Ben Hill 1324 7954.34 42 128
Berrien 892 4627.52 21 50
Bibb 10529 6920.14 250 1241
Bleckley 691 5382.46 30 42
Brantley 716 3728.78 21 56
Brooks 823 5233.04 29 71
Bryan 1944 4967.17 18 131
Bulloch 4150 5222.29 39 170
Burke 1330 5952.91 18 120
Butts 1536 6101.53 50 90
Calhoun 373 5904.7 11 61
Camden 2483 4604.63 20 100
Candler 659 6081.02 28 51
Carroll 5762 4796.91 100 264
Catoosa 3877 5637.55 42 167
Charlton 904 6822.13 13 47
Chatham 14320 4901.16 257 1153
Chattahoochee 2192 20392.59 1 20
Chattooga 1752 7074.21 46 123
Cherokee 15291 5735.19 144 894
Clarke 9789 7542.82 71 347
Clay 159 5569.18 3 9
Clayton 15206 4988.22 238 986
Clinch 609 9149.64 15 54
Cobb 43564 5510.33 589 2455
Coffee 3762 8740.3 87 543
Colquitt 2723 5998.72 46 187
Columbia 8336 5254.96 99 326
Cook 1049 6015.94 26 90
Coweta 6136 4036.82 86 229
Crawford 410 3352.96 9 47
Crisp 1078 4836.47 30 126
Dade 853 5277.81 8 42
Dawson 1993 7375.74 19 180
Decatur 1764 6701.62 46 120
DeKalb 40756 5138.47 518 3323
Dodge 966 4738.78 44 93
Dooly 606 4522.39 24 70
Dougherty 4487 4990.82 208 798
Douglas 8140 5358.58 106 606
Early 779 7677.9 40 62
Echols 333 8390.02 2 10
Effingham 2702 4220.16 36 182
Elbert 1260 6650.83 26 99
Emanuel 1556 6865.51 46 110
Evans 626 5857.58 9 61
Fannin 1507 5725.68 37 127
Fayette 4410 3751.79 79 185
Floyd 7591 7597.38 118 609
Forsyth 11585 4587.99 87 690
Franklin 1888 8092.93 25 114
Fulton 59107 5377.37 780 3534
Gilmer 1854 5901.26 34 150
Glascock 104 3438.02 4 12
Glynn 5211 6055.99 126 392
Gordon 4581 7891.61 66 224
Grady 1261 5138.55 32 133
Greene 1134 6058.66 26 91
Gwinnett 61310 6313.17 597 4112
Habersham 3976 8681.22 100 391
Hall 19877 9632.71 251 1857
Hancock 702 8568.29 47 83
Haralson 1352 4400.76 25 55
Harris 1565 4508.53 32 115
Hart 1365 5228.48 23 104
Heard 471 3807.6 12 29
Henry 13132 5474.72 157 399
Houston 7425 4728.12 124 531
Irwin 598 6339.45 12 63
Jackson 6195 8293.17 70 353
Jasper 488 3436.86 7 36
Jeff Davis 1061 7004.22 32 86
Jefferson 1284 8385.03 39 122
Jenkins 585 6821.36 34 75
Johnson 631 6531.41 31 80
Jones 1210 4232.1 23 80
Lamar 981 5070.55 29 66
Lanier 432 4173.51 7 21
Laurens 3073 6497.38 115 277
Lee 1263 4214.07 35 131
Liberty 1968 3179.12 32 160
Lincoln 369 4541.54 12 41
Long 487 2445.39 5 34
Lowndes 6494 5509.09 103 278
Lumpkin 2199 6505.53 23 214
Macon 443 3410.84 15 60
Madison 1961 6498.33 20 106
Marion 294 3545.16 10 27
McDuffie 1176 5445.2 25 115
McIntosh 492 3377.5 8 45
Meriwether 1034 4919.12 22 99
Miller 508 8813.32 2 26
Mitchell 1269 5753.54 55 189
Monroe 1434 5171.85 62 134
Montgomery 618 6699.91 11 34
Morgan 913 4770.61 8 59
Murray 3059 7597.92 42 175
Muscogee 10283 5366.18 208 820
Newton 5396 4802.68 131 444
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24026 0 273 990
Oconee 2150 5151.3 42 99
Oglethorpe 904 5931.76 15 57
Paulding 7256 4205.35 121 246
Peach 1385 5059.36 32 150
Pickens 1809 5395.17 21 124
Pierce 994 5085.7 28 109
Pike 762 4040.3 15 57
Polk 3011 6924.7 48 263
Pulaski 485 4452.4 25 43
Putnam 1342 6132.05 34 104
Quitman 57 2484.74 1 7
Rabun 1193 7023.43 25 124
Randolph 380 5626.3 30 66
Richmond 14543 7190.96 238 969
Rockdale 4297 4525.06 77 543
Schley 165 3127.96 2 18
Screven 613 4410.07 11 53
Seminole 618 7592.14 12 51
Spalding 2918 4222.25 95 318
Stephens 2427 9218.32 56 205
Stewart 627 10230.05 17 114
Sumter 1490 5068.2 74 232
Talbot 292 4741.8 10 32
Taliaferro 73 4473.04 0 5
Tattnall 1460 5745.54 25 93
Taylor 395 4963.56 14 53
Telfair 625 3995.14 33 60
Terrell 475 5610.02 34 91
Thomas 2787 6272.65 84 246
Tift 3098 7587.56 76 349
Toombs 2438 9035.32 64 146
Towns 825 6855.58 26 100
Treutlen 481 7043.49 14 43
Troup 4546 6456.1 129 408
Turner 517 6401.68 25 69
Twiggs 422 5218.9 17 74
Union 1595 6295.64 46 154
Unknown 3355 0 9 57
Upson 1407 5354.49 74 130
Walker 4479 6434.42 57 187
Walton 5706 5955.29 93 351
Ware 2465 6875.3 82 260
Warren 268 5143.95 7 34
Washington 1331 6556 29 88
Wayne 2059 6869.29 48 184
Webster 74 2901.96 2 11
Wheeler 417 5272.47 19 29
White 2380 7494.17 42 223
Whitfield 12220 11674.56 136 585
Wilcox 406 4618.89 25 64
Wilkes 513 5122.83 8 54
Wilkinson 597 6693.58 18 98
Worth 1016 5044.19 39 132
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,181,653 (5,763,974 reported molecular tests; 417,679 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 654,356 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 45,533 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,580 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:53 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

