Health Minute: Overcoming a fear of needles

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus, but for millions of Americans, a fear of needles may make the decision to get the vaccine even harder.

(CNN) — While you probably don’t describe getting a shot as fun — some find that needle downright frightening.

Alyssa Moody fears needles saying,”It’s an instant panic. I get clammy, queasy, nauseous, shaky, sweaty. Everything you’d get in a really stressful situation.”

Moody says when she was younger — she’d even faint from her fear of needles. About a quarter of American adults share that fear.

An estimated 7 percent avoid immunizations because of it, according to the CDC. If you’re one of them — you may be able to work through it on your own.

Cheryl Carmin — a psychologist at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center suggests overcoming a needle phobia with exposure.

Placing yourself increasingly and repeatedly closer to what you fear. For example — you can begin by looking at drawings of needles, then photos. Then, try watching videos of immunizations until you can finally work your way up to getting an actual shot.

Another psychologist suggests reducing anxiety by relaxation techniques like meditation distracting yourself during a shot can help, too.

Moody says that’s one thing she now does.

“I keep my eyes focused on something other than what’s happening on my arm or wherever else I’m getting the shot and that makes it tolerable,” Moody said.

If you have a severe fear or phobia it might be time to seek medical help. But, it’s a good idea to do that soon.

It may take a while to work through your fear as more covid-19 vaccines will become available in the coming months.

Psychologists say leaving a phobia untreated may also cause symptoms to worsen over time.