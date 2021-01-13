Houston County schools honor employees for 30-plus years of service

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Board of Education honored employees who have served 30, 35, or 40 years in its school district. This is according to a news release from the board of education.

The district celebrated these individuals during a recognition ceremony Tuesday.

The honorees listed have dedicated years of service to the children of Houston County.

40 Years of Service

Marlene Turner, Houston County WIN Academy

35 Years of Service

Brenda Arnett, Central Office

Pamelia Harper, Morningside Elementary School

Barbara Studstill, School Nutrition Program

30 Years of Service

Sandy Cauley, Bonaire Middle School

John Clark, Maintenance Department

Betty Dean, Tucker Elementary

Robert Jones, Maintenance Department

Lorenza Mitchell, Maintenance Department

Teri Simpson, Langston Road Elementary

Clara Smith, Shirley Hills Elementary

Each honoree received a plaque made by the FireStarter FabLab and a cash award from HEA Federal Credit Union, according to the news release. They also received a certificate, years of service pin, Board of Education lapel pin, district “coin” and other logo items.