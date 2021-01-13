Houston County schools honor employees for 30-plus years of service

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Board of Education honored employees who have served 30, 35, or 40 years in its school district. This is according to a news release from the board of education.
The district celebrated these individuals during a recognition ceremony Tuesday.
The honorees listed have dedicated years of service to the children of Houston County.
40 Years of Service
- Marlene Turner, Houston County WIN Academy
35 Years of Service
- Brenda Arnett, Central Office
- Pamelia Harper, Morningside Elementary School
- Barbara Studstill, School Nutrition Program
30 Years of Service
- Sandy Cauley, Bonaire Middle School
- John Clark, Maintenance Department
- Betty Dean, Tucker Elementary
- Robert Jones, Maintenance Department
- Lorenza Mitchell, Maintenance Department
- Teri Simpson, Langston Road Elementary
- Clara Smith, Shirley Hills Elementary
Each honoree received a plaque made by the FireStarter FabLab and a cash award from HEA Federal Credit Union, according to the news release. They also received a certificate, years of service pin, Board of Education lapel pin, district “coin” and other logo items.