Houston County schools honor employees for 30-plus years of service

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
5
Marlene Turner, Houston County WIN Academy served the Houston County School District for 40 years. Photo courtesy of Houston County Board of Education.
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Board of Education honored employees who have served 30, 35, or 40 years in its school district.  This is according to a news release from the board of education.

The district celebrated these individuals during a recognition ceremony Tuesday.

The honorees listed have dedicated years of service to the children of Houston County. 

40 Years of Service

  • Marlene Turner, Houston County WIN Academy

35 Years of Service

  • Brenda Arnett, Central Office
  • Pamelia Harper, Morningside Elementary School
  • Barbara Studstill, School Nutrition Program

30 Years of Service

  • Sandy Cauley, Bonaire Middle School
  • John Clark, Maintenance Department
  • Betty Dean, Tucker Elementary
  • Robert Jones, Maintenance Department
  • Lorenza Mitchell, Maintenance Department
  • Teri Simpson, Langston Road Elementary
  • Clara Smith, Shirley Hills Elementary

Each honoree received a plaque made by the FireStarter FabLab and a cash award from HEA Federal Credit Union, according to the news release.  They also received a certificate, years of service pin, Board of Education lapel pin, district “coin” and other logo items.