How Trump’s 2nd impeachment will unfold

WASHINGTON (AP/NBC/CNN) — The House is expected to vote to impeach President Donald Trump, which would make him the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

The vote would be a forceful rebuke after Trump egged on supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

While the previous three impeachments lasted months before a final vote, including investigations and hearings, this time it will have only taken a week. After the rioting at the Capitol, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “we must take action.”

Unlike Trump’s first impeachment, this one will be bipartisan, with at least a few Republicans voting in favor.

In opening remarks, McGovern says people who stormed the Capitol are evil, not patriots

“As my colleagues and I were being evacuated to safety, I never ever will forget what I saw when I looked into the eyes of those attackers, right in the speaker’s lobby there, I saw evil, Mr. Speaker, our country came under attack, not from a foreign nation, but from what from within these were not protesters. These were not Patriots. These were traders. These were domestic terrorists, Mr. Speaker, and they were acting under the orders of Donald Trump. Now some of my colleagues in the other side have suggested that we just move on from this horror, but to gloss over, it would be an abdication of our duty. Others on the Republican side have talked about unity, but we can’t have unity without truth and without accountability. And I’m not about to be lectured by people who just voted to overturn the results of a free and fair election.”

Cole: This action will further divide the American people

“Mr. Speaker, I can think of no action that is likely to further divide the American people than the action we’re contemplating today. Emotions are clearly running high and political divisions have never been more apparent in my lifetime. We desperately need to seek a path forward, healing for the American people. So it’s unfortunate that a path. To support healing is not the path the majority has chosen today. Instead, the house is moving forward erratically with a truncated process that does not comport with the modern practice and that will give members no time to contemplate the serious course of action before us.”