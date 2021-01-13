Trump Impeachment Moves Forward

Listen to the content of this post:

(NBC News) — The House of Representatives has launched new impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump faces a single charge of “inciting violence against the government of the United States” for his actions leading up to last week’s deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill, where he told supporters in part “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Mr. Trump now defends the speech as “totally appropriate.”

Several Republicans have said they will vote in favor of impeachment.

The move comes after the passage of a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office. Mr. Pence sent a letter to the House prior to the vote on the resolution stating that he does not believe Mr. Trump’s removal is in “the best interest of our nation.”

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Mr. Trump called the new push for his removal “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” adding “People thought that what I said was totally appropriate” in reference to his comments at a rally moments before his supporters stormed the capitol.

The New York Times reports the Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, now agrees that the president committed impeachable offenses.

