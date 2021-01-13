Local pastor, production company holding casting call for Christian web series

Iyanta Tomlin and Divine Voice Entertainment are holding a casting call for the project "Canaan" on Saturday, January 16th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Fort Valley pastor is using his talents and his production company to create a Christian web series called “Canaan.” And he is looking for Middle Georgia actors and musicians to participate.

This weekend Lyanta Tomlin and Divine Voice Entertainment are holding a casting call for the project. It’s on Saturday, January 16th from 1:00pm – 5:00pm at 3453 Log Cabin Drive. Tomlin says he’s looking for actors ages 9 to 99. No experience is needed. Auditioning actors will need to bring a bio, headshot and positive energy.

Tomlin says “Canaan” is a modern day version of the biblical parable about the Prodigal Son. The series tells the story of a pastor’s son who leaves Macon and moves to Atlanta. He then gets into some trouble along the way.

“To attract people to Christ, you have to meet people where they are,” said Tomlin. “And that means I can attract people with my testimony. And that’s like this movie. It’s not so holy that when they see it that it won’t attract people who aren’t used to church. It’s going to attract everybody.”

For more information on the project call 470-255-7437 or email Lyantatomlin@gmail.com. Tomlin says he also needs music artists and original music from all genres and styles.