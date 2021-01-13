Health officials provide answers for Moderna vaccine questions

|
Navicent Health officials provide answers to Moderna vaccine questions
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Medical Center Navicent Health is providing information on the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. Patrice Walker, chief medical officer at the hospital stresses the importance of taking the vaccine.
Many have questioned whether or not weight, age, or ethnicity contribute to the effectiveness of the vaccine. Dr. Walker says it does not.
Those who have had the virus may be susceptible to a fever after taking the vaccine. However, it should only last for a few hours.
If you feel you may experience immunity to the vaccine, officials say you may have to take more than one dose.