Monroe County schools move to require masks in face-to-face settings

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Board of Education will now require its students and staff to wear masks. The mandate helps strengthen safety measures as Covid-19 cases continue to soar in the community.

This is according to a news release from the board of education.

According to the news release, board members discussed the mask-wearing mandate during Tuesday’s meeting. The move requires mask-wearing in face-to-face school settings in grades six through twelve.

Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, the newly-elected representative from District 4, asked members to consider the move as an additional step to attempt to “hold the line” on a post-holiday surge in Covid cases.

“I think we need to be much more aggressive within our school system to do everything we can to lower the number of cases,” Dr. Goodwin said in a statement. “We worry about our teachers, we worry about our students; I worry about their parents, I worry about their grandparents, because those are the people I will be taking care of at the hospital.”

