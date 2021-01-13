Registered sex offender in Perry sentenced

|
Listen to the content of this post:
PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A convicted felon and registered sex offender was sentenced for failing to provide information related to his intended international travel.
45-year-old Michael Walker will serve 20 months followed by five years of supervised release.
Walker plead guilty in October of 2020, to one count of failure of a sex offender to provide information relating to intended international travel.
Court documents show Walker departed the United States on the cruise ship “Carnival Paradise” on December 12, 2019 for a four-day cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. The ship returned to Tampa, Florida on December 16, 2019.
Walker was required to report his intended foreign travel no later than 21-days prior to departure, which he failed to do. Upon the ship’s arrival in Tampa, Customs and Border Protection officers boarded the ship and placed Walker under arrest.
Walker was previously convicted on April 22, 2004 of child molestation in the Superior Court of Houston County. He’s a Level 2 sex offender and required to register as a sex offender in Georgia yearly for the rest of his life.