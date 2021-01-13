State capitols brace for inauguration protests

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Authorities in all 50 states are on high alert after an FBI warning that there may be violent protests ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
NBC’s Dan Scheneman reports.
(NBC News) — Authorities in all 50 states are on alert after an FBI warning that there could be violent protests at state capitol buildings in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
In Texas, more than 100 state troopers, many in tactical gear, were on hand to provide extra security as lawmakers returned to work at the capitol in Austin Tuesday.
A state of emergency has been declared in Virginia’s capitol in Richmond because of credible threats received there.
“We’re disappointed, to say the least, that Americans, our fellow Americans, have talked and made the choice to go to 50 of our capital cities in the United States of America,” says Virginia’s Governor Ralph Northam.
Authorities believe protests could start as early as this weekend.
“I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but you’d be an idiot not to be worried after what happened in D.C.,” says Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau.
Read more: http://nbcnews.to/38FBoY1