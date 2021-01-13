New York City to terminate contracts with Trump after insurrection at US Capitol

By
41NBC Web Producer
-
0
17
Statue of Liberty in New York City. Photo courtesy of MGN.
Listen to the content of this post:

NEW YORK (AP/CNN) — New York City will terminate business contracts with President Trump after the insurrection at the US Capitol.

New York representative Ocasio-Cortez says she thought she was going to die during last week’s Capitol riots