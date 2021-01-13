Twin Lakes Library System director leaving end of January

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twin Lakes Library System director is set to depart from the role following more than six years of service.
Stephen Houser says he has accepted a position in the Atlanta area where he can be closer to family. His last day leading the Baldwin County library system is January 30th.
“I’m sad to be leaving this library system and this community, but very proud of what we’ve accomplished here at TLLS during my tenure,” said Houser. “Since 2014, we’ve opened a new branch, expanded broadband internet access, and partnered with local schools and community organizations to increase access to literacy resources, all while receiving over $1 million dollars worth of federal, state, and private grants.”
The Twin Lakes Library System serves residents in Milledgeville and Baldwin County. TLLS Board Chair Revel Pogue says the system has expanded its outreach to the community during Houser’s tenure. The system also successfully navigated the SDS negotiations during 2019. And it has received numerous awards and grants, including Houser being named the Georgia Librarian of the Year.
Stephen Whigham will serve as interim library director as the library system searches for a new leader. Whigham worked as the library director for the Ocmulgee Regional Library System for seven years before retiring in 2012. He previously served as interim director for TLLS in 2014, before Houser’s hiring.