Friday starts with rain, but sun returns by the afternoon

Clear skies and southwesterly winds allowed us to warm up into the 60’s this afternoon, but changes are coming by tomorrow morning.

Overnight, clouds will begin increasing across Middle Georgia, ahead of our next chance of rain.

A cold front will approach the area tomorrow morning bringing a chance of rain to all of Middle Georgia.

Rain will be gone from the area by around lunch time, leaving us with clear skies and winds that will be gusting up to 20 mph.



Cold, dry air is going to filter in behind the cold front, and we won’t be feeling the full effect of that until Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny and cold, with highs that will be limited to the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Not only will it be cold on Saturday, it will also be windy once again with wind gusts up to 25 mph.



Dry conditions will be sticking around through the weekend as high pressure pushes closer to the southeast.

We will slowly be warming as we head into next week, with continued sunshine through the early portion of the week.



By the middle of next week our temperatures will be warming into the 60’s, as humidity also increases.

Rain will be moving back into the area by late next week, could potentially be a multi-day system.

We will keep you updated as we get closer.

