Bibb, Monroe deputies warn of pine straw scam

Deputies say the men offer to sale and place pine straw at a low rate, but once the work is complete they raise the price from $300 to $2,000 dollars.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Both the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are warning home owners about a scam involving men trying to sale pine straw.

On its Facebook page, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports it has received complaints about three men going to houses in a Dodge truck with a New York tag. Deputies say the men offer to sale and place pine straw at a low rate. Once the work is complete they raise the price from $300 to $2,000 dollars.

Bibb County deputies report a similar scam involving two men in their 20’s in a Dodge truck with Pennsylvania tag ZPM6437 or a similar combination.

Deputies say scammers have used similar tactics during this season in past years. Home owners are urged to hire reputable landscaping people or companies. Also insist on getting a written quote prior to agreeing to any work.

If you have any tips, contact Capt. George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 747-3278. Or contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7048.

