Capitol riots: Congress proposes bill to honor Capitol police officer

|
Listen to the content of this post:
A bill proposes awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to a US Capitol Police officer who lured rioters away from the Senate chambers last week.
(CNN) — Several members of Congress want to award the congressional gold medal to a U.S. Capitol police officer who kept rioters out of the Senate chambers last week.
Officer Eugene Goodman lured them away from the unguarded chambers while lawmakers were debating an objection to Arizona’s electoral college vote count.
The bill says Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the U.S. Senate, and his actions saved lives and defended democracy.
The bill was introduced by representatives Charlie Crist of Florida, Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, and Nancy Mace of South Carolina.
It’s a bipartisan bill, as Crist and Cleaver are Democrats and Mace is Republican.