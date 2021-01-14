Covid vaccine preparations: What to do when you have fear of needles

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you’re scared to get the Covid vaccine because it involves a needle, don’t feel alone. Needle phobias are common.

Hanna Cespedes is a clinical mental health specialist with All Counseling Solutions. She says there are ways to overcome your fears.

You can work with a therapist to understand why you have the phobia. She says she uses a systematic desensitization technique to help people overcome phobias.

“Anyone who has a fear of needles and that holds them back from getting any vaccine or any shot, maybe explore that,” said Cespedes. “Why do you think you have this fear or phobia? And if it is causing anxiety in your life then I would definitely seek help from a mental health professional.”

Treating phobias

Cespedes said all mental health professionals have training to treat phobias. She said it doesn’t take very long to treat the anxiety that causes the phobia.