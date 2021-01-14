UPDATE (Thursday, January 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/14/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 660,720 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1576 8490.92 43 133
Atkinson 704 8451.38 11 95
Bacon 916 8032.27 21 65
Baker 138 4428.75 6 27
Baldwin 3186 7171.15 74 237
Banks 1316 6585.93 22 153
Barrow 6050 7003.69 76 437
Bartow 7730 6978.36 135 531
Ben Hill 1325 7960.35 42 128
Berrien 895 4643.08 21 50
Bibb 10628 6985.21 252 1245
Bleckley 692 5390.25 30 42
Brantley 721 3754.82 21 56
Brooks 826 5252.11 29 74
Bryan 1954 4992.72 19 131
Bulloch 4173 5251.24 40 172
Burke 1352 6051.38 18 121
Butts 1555 6177.01 51 90
Calhoun 383 6063 11 61
Camden 2497 4630.59 20 101
Candler 666 6145.61 28 53
Carroll 5795 4824.38 101 265
Catoosa 3911 5686.99 43 169
Charlton 912 6882.5 13 48
Chatham 14437 4941.2 259 1163
Chattahoochee 2195 20420.5 1 20
Chattooga 1761 7110.55 46 127
Cherokee 15439 5790.7 149 908
Clarke 9886 7617.57 71 350
Clay 160 5604.2 3 9
Clayton 15411 5055.47 239 998
Clinch 611 9179.69 15 54
Cobb 44017 5567.63 597 2461
Coffee 3777 8775.15 90 547
Colquitt 2739 6033.97 46 187
Columbia 8460 5333.13 99 329
Cook 1052 6033.15 28 90
Coweta 6201 4079.58 87 232
Crawford 412 3369.32 9 48
Crisp 1088 4881.33 31 126
Dade 855 5290.19 8 42
Dawson 2030 7512.68 19 181
Decatur 1782 6770 46 120
DeKalb 41204 5194.96 524 3352
Dodge 967 4743.68 47 94
Dooly 615 4589.55 24 71
Dougherty 4517 5024.19 208 800
Douglas 8219 5410.58 107 607
Early 780 7687.76 40 62
Echols 334 8415.22 2 10
Effingham 2714 4238.9 36 183
Elbert 1277 6740.56 26 99
Emanuel 1567 6914.05 46 111
Evans 631 5904.37 9 61
Fannin 1523 5786.47 38 128
Fayette 4445 3781.56 80 185
Floyd 7650 7656.43 119 613
Forsyth 11755 4655.32 90 701
Franklin 1903 8157.23 25 116
Fulton 59767 5437.41 790 3549
Gilmer 1872 5958.56 35 152
Glascock 106 3504.13 4 12
Glynn 5243 6093.18 126 392
Gordon 4620 7958.79 68 227
Grady 1279 5211.9 32 133
Greene 1142 6101.41 26 92
Gwinnett 62014 6385.66 600 4158
Habersham 4018 8772.93 101 394
Hall 20124 9752.41 259 1879
Hancock 708 8641.52 48 83
Haralson 1359 4423.54 25 55
Harris 1573 4531.57 32 116
Hart 1373 5259.13 23 104
Heard 474 3831.85 12 29
Henry 13244 5521.42 159 401
Houston 7502 4777.16 125 537
Irwin 600 6360.65 12 63
Jackson 6274 8398.93 76 356
Jasper 495 3486.16 7 38
Jeff Davis 1066 7037.23 32 87
Jefferson 1295 8456.87 39 122
Jenkins 596 6949.63 34 75
Johnson 634 6562.47 31 81
Jones 1224 4281.07 23 80
Lamar 988 5106.73 30 66
Lanier 434 4192.83 7 22
Laurens 3091 6535.44 116 279
Lee 1275 4254.11 35 132
Liberty 1996 3224.35 33 162
Lincoln 377 4640 13 42
Long 494 2480.54 6 34
Lowndes 6518 5529.45 103 278
Lumpkin 2232 6603.16 27 215
Macon 444 3418.54 15 60
Madison 1996 6614.31 21 106
Marion 298 3593.39 10 27
McDuffie 1196 5537.81 25 116
McIntosh 497 3411.82 8 46
Meriwether 1044 4966.7 22 100
Miller 509 8830.67 2 26
Mitchell 1280 5803.41 56 191
Monroe 1441 5197.1 62 135
Montgomery 625 6775.8 13 35
Morgan 921 4812.42 8 60
Murray 3091 7677.4 42 176
Muscogee 10365 5408.97 210 824
Newton 5445 4846.29 133 450
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24066 0 281 994
Oconee 2178 5218.39 42 99
Oglethorpe 909 5964.57 15 57
Paulding 7338 4252.88 121 251
Peach 1393 5088.58 32 150
Pickens 1848 5511.48 21 127
Pierce 1010 5167.56 28 109
Pike 767 4066.81 15 57
Polk 3030 6968.4 50 264
Pulaski 485 4452.4 25 43
Putnam 1348 6159.47 34 104
Quitman 59 2571.93 1 7
Rabun 1209 7117.63 25 126
Randolph 384 5685.52 30 66
Richmond 14751 7293.81 241 974
Rockdale 4335 4565.08 80 560
Schley 169 3203.79 2 18
Screven 618 4446.04 11 53
Seminole 621 7628.99 12 51
Spalding 2949 4267.11 97 320
Stephens 2439 9263.9 57 206
Stewart 627 10230.05 17 114
Sumter 1501 5105.62 74 232
Talbot 298 4839.23 10 32
Taliaferro 75 4595.59 0 5
Tattnall 1483 5836.06 25 94
Taylor 399 5013.82 15 53
Telfair 630 4027.1 33 60
Terrell 481 5680.88 34 92
Thomas 2823 6353.67 84 251
Tift 3107 7609.6 76 353
Toombs 2457 9105.73 65 148
Towns 825 6855.58 26 100
Treutlen 498 7292.43 14 43
Troup 4587 6514.33 129 410
Turner 519 6426.45 25 71
Twiggs 425 5256 18 75
Union 1601 6319.32 46 154
Unknown 3304 0 11 58
Upson 1419 5400.16 74 131
Walker 4522 6496.19 57 190
Walton 5752 6003.3 96 352
Ware 2495 6958.97 82 261
Warren 272 5220.73 7 34
Washington 1342 6610.19 29 89
Wayne 2084 6952.69 48 184
Webster 76 2980.39 2 11
Wheeler 418 5285.12 19 29
White 2411 7591.79 42 223
Whitfield 12352 11800.67 146 591
Wilcox 408 4641.64 25 65
Wilkes 520 5192.73 8 54
Wilkinson 600 6727.21 18 99
Worth 1029 5108.73 39 133
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,220,588 (5,801,007 reported molecular tests; 419,581 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 660,720 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 45,893 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,721 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

