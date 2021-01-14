Shane Edwards steps into role as Interim Fire Chief for Macon-Bibb

|
Assistant Fire Chief, Shane Edwards is stepping in as Interim Fire Chief.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Interim Chief Shane Edwards will temporarily take over as Fire Chief of Macon-Bibb.
Edwards has served the fire department for over 32 years. He served as assistant fire chief for around 7 years.
Edwards says he does not know how long he will hold the position. However, he says that his main goal is to keep everyone safe.
“Our goal is to keep our firefighters safe and also to serve and protect all our citizens here in Macon-Bibb County so that they know that if they dial 911, whether it’s a medical emergency or a structure fire call they know that we’re gonna be there,” Edwards said.
Edwards plans to apply for the positions once it becomes available.