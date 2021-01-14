Mercer University fraternity suspended due to alcohol violation

Phi Delta Theta fraternity is suspended for alcohol violations that took place in Fall 2020.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Mercer University
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mercer University fraternity is suspended from campus through Spring 2021 due to alcohol violations. According to Mercer Director of Media Relations Kyle Sears, Phi Delta Theta fraternity is suspended for alcohol violations that took place in Fall 2020.

Under the suspension, the organization can no longer occupy its on-campus house or hold events and meetings.

Sears says the fraternity must complete educational sanctions to address the behavior before the organization can request a return to campus.

Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Dr. Douglas Pearson, will make the decision if the group can return to the university campus. Sears says if the return is approved, the organization would be placed on university and social probation until December 2021.

Previous articleBibb, Monroe deputies warn of pine straw scam
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.