Mercer University fraternity suspended due to alcohol violation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Mercer University fraternity is suspended from campus through Spring 2021 due to alcohol violations. According to Mercer Director of Media Relations Kyle Sears, Phi Delta Theta fraternity is suspended for alcohol violations that took place in Fall 2020.
Under the suspension, the organization can no longer occupy its on-campus house or hold events and meetings.
Sears says the fraternity must complete educational sanctions to address the behavior before the organization can request a return to campus.
Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, Dr. Douglas Pearson, will make the decision if the group can return to the university campus. Sears says if the return is approved, the organization would be placed on university and social probation until December 2021.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up