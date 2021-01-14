Monroe County officials explain mask mandate in schools

Listen to the content of this post:

The Monroe County School Board voted to mandate masks for Middle and High School students in their Tuesday meeting

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — While other counties have implemented a mask mandate in schools, Monroe County just recently passed such a rule.

Superintendent of Monroe County Schools Mike Hickman says that prior to the mandate, they were implementing rules to help keep students and staff safe.

The school district required staff to wear masks and limited the number of students on campus. They also keep half of the students home on certain days and the other half in school.

“I send them to school every day with a mask, so for me, it really doesn’t change much,” said parent Adriana Clayton.

Edwards said, “This mask requirement that was approved by the board on Tuesday night was the next step.”

The next step to continue to keep their students safe.

For now, there are no plans to implement a mask mandate for Elementary schools, says Edwards.