Small businesses surviving despite pandemic

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Many small businesses have felt the pain of the pandemic. One local Perry business found a way to increase profits and rebound from its losses.

Michelle Rhoades — owner of Mossy Creek Natural — says their profits were down 50 percent most of last year. By the end of 2020, they made up for those losses and increased sales by 30 percent.

“During the pandemic, we’ve been unbelievably busy,” said Rhoades.

Rhoades says their bath and body products are all homemade. She says the business’s success comes from their offering products people can use at home.

“Whether businesses have been closed down or whether you felt like you couldn’t go out we offer a product you know like a bath bomb where you can totally pamper yourself in the bath,” said Rhoades.

Ellen Palmer — president and CEO of the Perry Chamber — says downtown businesses have fared well through the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year and it’s continued to show that it’s going to stick around longer than I think some of us had hoped,” said Palmer. “But overall I think we’re doing okay.”

Palmer says they search for different ways to help local businesses survive. The biggest thing right now is knowing the most recent Covid relief bill.

“There’s a whole other round of that funding so we definitely want to make sure all our small businesses know about that, that they’re taking advantage of that,” said Palmer.

Rhoades expressed gratitude for the community.

“Business every single month was increasing because of the local communities supporting our small business,” said Rhoades. “I mean we are so very fortunate that that happened.”

Her advice to struggling small businesses: make your presence felt through a website and social media.

“Even though maybe your business is closed, still having something to put out there so you can keep that ongoing communication between you and your customer I think is very very important,” said Rhoades.

Tips for Perry businesses