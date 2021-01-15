Staying cool and breezy this weekend

Middle Georgia saw a few showers along a cold front earlier today, but for much of the afternoon dry weather was the name of the game.

Over the weekend cold air will begin to move in across the area, and will keep our high temps in the upper 40’s.

Not only will it be chilly, but we will also have wind gusts up to 25 mph by Saturday afternoon.

Clear skies and chilly conditions will be sticking around through the start of next week, with just a small warm up.

Through the middle of the week, high pressure will be staying just to our south.

This high pressure will eventually move closer and help to increase our moisture and our temperatures.

That means highs will be warming back to the 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Rain returns to the area on Thursday, but right now thunderstorms or severe weather look unlikely.

In general we will be seeing a pretty quiet weekend and week, weather-wise, until rain moves back in Thursday.

