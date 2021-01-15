Bibb deputies arrest suspect after Family Dollar burglary on Pio Nono

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man shortly after a burglary at a Family Dollar on Pio Nono Avenue at around 12:43 a.m. Friday.
Authorities identified the man as 55-year-old Alan Patrick Dortch.
According to a news release, deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Family Dollar. When they arrived, they found that a front window was removed and replaced with a wooden board.
Deputies say the area around the wooden board was pried open, exposing a way for the suspect to enter the store. The store management and investigators reviewed the surveillance footage.
Deputies say the footage showed the suspect entering the store and taking several packs of cigarettes and lighters, then fled.
Patrol deputies found the suspect walking down the street, carrying two bags. The items inside the bags came from the Family Dollar, according to the news release.
Deputies took the suspect back to the store and he matched the description seen on surveillance video.
Authorities took Dortch to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a Burglary charge. Dortch also has a Felony- Probation Violation hold.
Authorities have set no bond for Dortch at this time.
Crimestoppers
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.