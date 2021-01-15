Biden’s $2T plan focuses on new stimulus payments, vaccine distribution

Listen to the content of this post:

(NBC News) — President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled his “American Rescue Plan,” a $2 trillion package focusing on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and a new round of stimulus payments.

“We cannot afford inaction,” Mr. Biden said when announcing the plan Thursday evening.

“We’ll have to move heaven and earth to get more people vaccinated, to create more places to get vaccinated, to mobilize more medical teams to get shots into people’s arms, to increase vaccine supply, and to get it out the door as fast as possible,” he said.

The president-elect is also calling for further restrictions on evictions and foreclosures, help for those out of work and more direct payments to Americans.

“We will finish the job of getting $2,000 cash relief to those who need it most, the $600 already appropriated is just not enough,” he said.

