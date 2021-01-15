Daily Dealz opens in east Macon: ‘Everyday is Black Friday’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Daily Dealz is the newest store to open in east Macon. The store is at 1605 Shurling Drive.

Their slogan is “Where Everyday is Black Friday”. The store says they have deals you won’t see anywhere else. There are bins throughout the store filled with items from your favorite retailers. They also have a section with items like furniture, air fryers, and bedding with discounts of 50% to 70% off.

How it works

Thursday they restock.

Friday items in the bins cost $10.

Saturday the bins go down to $7.

Sunday they reduce to $5.

Monday the bin items cost $3.

Tuesday they go down to $1.

By Wednesday the bin deals are 50¢.

Owner Shadi Shahara says it’s up to the customer to decide what the items are worth.

“If you feel like this stuff is worth ten dollars you buy it on Friday. If you feel like this stuff isn’t worth the ten dollars you can come the next day,” said Shahara, “We keep going down everyday from 7 to 5 to 3 to 1 dollar to 50 cents on Wednesday.”

Commissioner Elaine Lucas said seeing a business like this open in her district, is exciting.

“Representing this district it just makes me feel really good because it’s a sign of good things starting to happen in district three,” said Lucas.

Malissa Hall drove two and a half hours from Guyton, Georgia. Hall says she’s a self proclaimed bargain shopper and was pleased with what she found.

“I’ve been finding Lego sets that are almost worth one hundred dollars that are on sale for ten dollars,” said Hall, “so I could either resell them online or give them to my grandson.”

Hall said she plans on making the trip again soon.

“We’re talking about doing maybe once a month try a different day a different deal day every month,” said Hall.

The store says don’t expect to find the same things every time you go. But, you can expect to always find a good deal.

