UPDATE (Friday, January 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 15, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/15/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 668,068 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, January 15, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1592 8577.12 44 136
Atkinson 708 8499.4 11 95
Bacon 926 8119.96 21 65
Baker 138 4428.75 6 27
Baldwin 3209 7222.92 76 239
Banks 1323 6620.96 22 153
Barrow 6139 7106.72 77 439
Bartow 7803 7044.26 135 532
Ben Hill 1338 8038.45 42 131
Berrien 897 4653.46 23 52
Bibb 10709 7038.45 254 1265
Bleckley 697 5429.19 30 42
Brantley 723 3765.23 21 56
Brooks 829 5271.19 29 74
Bryan 1968 5028.49 19 132
Bulloch 4201 5286.47 40 173
Burke 1365 6109.57 19 122
Butts 1570 6236.59 51 90
Calhoun 390 6173.82 12 61
Camden 2520 4673.24 20 101
Candler 670 6182.52 28 53
Carroll 5853 4872.67 101 265
Catoosa 3962 5761.15 44 169
Charlton 917 6920.23 13 48
Chatham 14572 4987.4 260 1166
Chattahoochee 2196 20429.81 1 20
Chattooga 1793 7239.76 46 127
Cherokee 15714 5893.85 154 918
Clarke 9989 7696.93 74 352
Clay 161 5639.23 3 9
Clayton 15622 5124.69 243 1004
Clinch 612 9194.71 16 54
Cobb 44602 5641.62 608 2471
Coffee 3789 8803.03 92 551
Colquitt 2744 6044.98 46 187
Columbia 8542 5384.82 100 332
Cook 1059 6073.29 28 91
Coweta 6271 4125.63 90 232
Crawford 416 3402.03 9 48
Crisp 1111 4984.52 31 126
Dade 864 5345.87 8 42
Dawson 2065 7642.2 20 182
Decatur 1787 6789 46 120
DeKalb 41597 5244.5 527 3384
Dodge 980 4807.46 47 94
Dooly 621 4634.33 24 71
Dougherty 4557 5068.68 219 809
Douglas 8311 5471.15 108 608
Early 793 7815.89 40 62
Echols 335 8440.41 2 10
Effingham 2745 4287.32 37 183
Elbert 1288 6798.63 26 100
Emanuel 1576 6953.76 47 111
Evans 633 5923.08 9 61
Fannin 1560 5927.05 39 129
Fayette 4504 3831.76 81 186
Floyd 7705 7711.48 120 618
Forsyth 11987 4747.2 90 713
Franklin 1924 8247.25 25 117
Fulton 60380 5493.18 808 3565
Gilmer 1900 6047.68 35 152
Glascock 110 3636.36 4 12
Glynn 5275 6130.37 126 393
Gordon 4642 7996.69 69 227
Grady 1301 5301.55 34 134
Greene 1156 6176.2 26 92
Gwinnett 62770 6463.5 606 4189
Habersham 4066 8877.73 101 396
Hall 20298 9836.73 262 1894
Hancock 711 8678.14 48 84
Haralson 1374 4472.37 25 55
Harris 1598 4603.6 33 116
Hart 1395 5343.39 24 105
Heard 478 3864.19 12 31
Henry 13419 5594.37 161 403
Houston 7617 4850.39 127 541
Irwin 604 6403.05 13 63
Jackson 6376 8535.48 77 360
Jasper 502 3535.46 8 38
Jeff Davis 1075 7096.65 32 87
Jefferson 1308 8541.76 39 122
Jenkins 598 6972.95 34 75
Johnson 662 6852.29 31 81
Jones 1237 4326.54 23 83
Lamar 1002 5179.1 30 68
Lanier 434 4192.83 7 22
Laurens 3124 6605.21 116 281
Lee 1292 4310.83 36 132
Liberty 2036 3288.96 33 163
Lincoln 380 4676.92 14 42
Long 503 2525.73 6 34
Lowndes 6547 5554.05 104 283
Lumpkin 2274 6727.41 30 218
Macon 454 3495.53 15 60
Madison 2029 6723.66 22 106
Marion 301 3629.57 10 27
McDuffie 1213 5616.52 25 117
McIntosh 499 3425.55 8 46
Meriwether 1055 5019.03 22 101
Miller 514 8917.42 2 26
Mitchell 1286 5830.61 58 193
Monroe 1446 5215.13 65 134
Montgomery 626 6786.64 13 35
Morgan 924 4828.09 8 60
Murray 3134 7784.21 43 178
Muscogee 10497 5477.86 216 827
Newton 5512 4905.92 134 450
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24260 0 285 1003
Oconee 2209 5292.67 42 99
Oglethorpe 918 6023.62 15 58
Paulding 7442 4313.15 123 255
Peach 1405 5132.42 32 154
Pickens 1874 5589.02 21 127
Pierce 1019 5213.61 29 109
Pike 775 4109.23 15 57
Polk 3076 7074.19 51 264
Pulaski 493 4525.84 25 43
Putnam 1360 6214.3 34 105
Quitman 59 2571.93 1 7
Rabun 1230 7241.26 26 127
Randolph 384 5685.52 30 66
Richmond 14923 7378.86 243 985
Rockdale 4386 4618.79 82 561
Schley 170 3222.75 2 18
Screven 623 4482.01 11 53
Seminole 627 7702.7 12 52
Spalding 2971 4298.94 97 322
Stephens 2450 9305.68 58 209
Stewart 629 10262.69 17 114
Sumter 1538 5231.47 74 233
Talbot 298 4839.23 10 32
Taliaferro 78 4779.41 0 5
Tattnall 1491 5867.54 25 94
Taylor 404 5076.65 16 54
Telfair 630 4027.1 33 61
Terrell 484 5716.31 35 93
Thomas 2855 6425.69 84 255
Tift 3119 7638.99 76 356
Toombs 2481 9194.68 66 148
Towns 830 6897.12 26 100
Treutlen 509 7453.51 14 43
Troup 4642 6592.44 131 410
Turner 523 6475.98 25 72
Twiggs 428 5293.1 18 75
Union 1610 6354.85 46 154
Unknown 3345 0 12 58
Upson 1431 5445.83 74 131
Walker 4591 6595.32 58 192
Walton 5863 6119.15 100 353
Ware 2520 7028.7 83 266
Warren 275 5278.31 7 36
Washington 1352 6659.44 29 89
Wayne 2108 7032.76 48 187
Webster 76 2980.39 2 11
Wheeler 419 5297.76 19 29
White 2443 7692.55 46 226
Whitfield 12455 11899.08 148 596
Wilcox 408 4641.64 25 65
Wilkes 527 5262.63 8 55
Wilkinson 608 6816.91 19 99
Worth 1038 5153.41 41 133
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,265,345 (5,844,021 reported molecular tests; 421,324 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 668,068 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 46,208 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 10,878 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:51 p.m. ET on Friday, January 15, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

