Mayor Miller introduces Macon Matters campaign to help cleanup city

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Macon-Bibb County, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, and other organizations have partnered to help focus on neighborhood cleanups.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Lester Miller announced a joint effort with a number of agencies and neighborhoods to clean up streets from illegal dumping, debris, and litter.
Miller introduced the Macon Matters campaign Friday. Macon-Bibb County, Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, and other organizations partnered to help focus on neighborhood cleanups.
Mayor Miller says Pleasant Hill is the first of over 100 targeted cleanup areas.
Pleasant Hills resident Antonio Williams said, “Part of who I am is a result of being in this community.”
Williams reached out to Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful to make his community better.
Mayor Miller hopes the cleanup efforts will help reduce crime in the area.
To have your community cleaned or to volunteer with the project, visit keepmaconbibbbeautiful.com.