MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Navicent Health will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to the public soon.

The list for who gets the vaccine include first responders, healthcare workers and those who are 65 and older.

Doctor Sandy Duke, Executive VP and Chief Clinical Officer, says many people have been setting appointments.

“What we are trying to do is, role out appointments as quickly as possible,” says Dr.Duke.

All he asks is for the public to be patient as they vaccinate as many people as possible.

