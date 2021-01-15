NCHD: ‘COVID-19 vaccination appointments filled’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to the North Central Health District, all COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the week of January 18 through January 23 have been booked.

The 13-county public Health District says it has booked appointments for all vaccine supply currently available to them.

NCHD says its call line will not be able to schedule appointments until more vaccine shipped to them.

You can log on to their website and social media pages for updates on when they will get more vaccine shipments.

