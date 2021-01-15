Nearly $1 million in business tax credits awarded to Perry since 2018

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Perry assisted local businesses obtaining nearly one million dollars in business tax credits under the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Rural Zone program.

The Rural Zone program offers tax credits to eligible businesses for job creation, investment, and building rehabilitation.

Since 2018, Perry is one of the state’s most successful Rural Zone communities by creating 100 new jobs and reducing the downtown vacancy rate from 30% to 5%.

“Nearly one million dollars in total tax credits were captured in Perry since the DCA awarded this designation. Educating our businesses about the certification process is instrumental in implementing a successful Rural Zone program, ” said Ashley Hardin, City of Perry Economic Development Administrator.

Morning by Morning Coffee Company, Schultze’s Old Fashioned Soda Shop, and Morris Bank were certified for the Rural Zone tax credits in 2020. Another seven businesses are expected to qualify this year.

“Mrs. Hardin has been effective in promoting the program to existing and potential businesses in downtown Perry. She is also willing to share her experience and strategies with other newly designated Rural Zone communities around the state,” said Cherie Bennett, Economic Development Program Manager for the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Perry is one of 35 Rural Zone communities in Georgia. Learn more about the program on the City of Perry website.