‘We’ve really lost our innocence,’ says Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi says a review needs to happen to assign responsibility to people who took part in the riot.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there may be a need to prosecute those Congress members who may have assisted rioters in the Capitol attack.

The California Democrat says that assault highlighted the need for the U.S. to beware of domestic threats. She says, “We’ve really lost our innocence in this.” Pelosi tells reporters that members of Congress need to be able to trust each other.

Her words underscore some Democrats’ suggestions that some GOP lawmakers helped feed President Donald Trump’s supporters’ belief in Trump’s false charges that his presidential election loss was due to vote fraud.

They also highlight the extraordinary distrust and anger in Congress since the attack. This also led to this week’s House impeachment of Trump.