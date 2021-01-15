Pence calls Harris for 1st time ahead of inauguration

|
VP Mike Pence telephoned Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Thursday to congratulate her and offer his belated assistance.
(CNN) — President Trump has not congratulated President-elect Biden, but the vice president did call Kamala Harris Thursday.
In their first conversation since the debate, Mike Pence congratulated Vice President-elect Harris and offered his belated assistance.
Two officials briefed on the call described it as “gracious and pleasant.”
Pence and his wife Karen may invite VP Elect Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff over to the vice-presidential residence before the inauguration.
However, due to security threats, those plans are not firm yet.
Vice President Pence does plan to attend Wednesday’s inauguration.