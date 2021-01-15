Person dies in 18-wheeler crash in Monroe County

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A person died after their vehicle struck an 18-wheeler in Monroe County early Friday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that an 18-wheeler struck a passenger vehicle on I-475 southbound near mile marker 12.
Authorities say the incident happened at around 5:13 a.m. Friday.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an 18-wheeler on its side off the roadway and a passenger vehicle with damage.
Investigators say that the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound. It hit the passenger vehicle, jackknifed, and slid off the roadway killing the 18-wheeler’s driver.
Monroe County Emergency Services pronounced the driver dead on the scene. EMS took the driver of the passenger vehicle to Navicent for minor injuries.