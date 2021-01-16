UPDATE (Saturday, January 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 16, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/16/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 674,994 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1600 8620.23 44 136
Atkinson 712 8547.42 11 97
Bacon 923 8093.65 22 66
Baker 140 4492.94 6 28
Baldwin 3235 7281.44 76 240
Banks 1340 6706.04 22 154
Barrow 6217 7197.02 77 443
Bartow 7904 7135.44 136 537
Ben Hill 1346 8086.51 43 132
Berrien 900 4669.02 23 53
Bibb 10805 7101.54 257 1280
Bleckley 701 5460.35 31 42
Brantley 727 3786.06 21 56
Brooks 830 5277.55 29 74
Bryan 1987 5077.04 19 134
Bulloch 4211 5299.05 41 173
Burke 1373 6145.38 19 124
Butts 1585 6296.18 51 91
Calhoun 393 6221.31 12 61
Camden 2550 4728.88 21 104
Candler 673 6210.21 28 52
Carroll 5895 4907.63 102 266
Catoosa 3993 5806.23 44 170
Charlton 923 6965.51 14 48
Chatham 14735 5043.19 263 1174
Chattahoochee 2196 20429.81 1 20
Chattooga 1808 7300.33 46 127
Cherokee 15913 5968.49 160 929
Clarke 10068 7757.8 76 355
Clay 161 5639.23 3 9
Clayton 15835 5194.56 247 1015
Clinch 613 9209.74 16 54
Cobb 45173 5713.85 613 2480
Coffee 3806 8842.53 92 554
Colquitt 2752 6062.61 46 187
Columbia 8611 5428.32 101 332
Cook 1060 6079.03 28 91
Coweta 6349 4176.95 92 232
Crawford 421 3442.92 9 48
Crisp 1118 5015.93 31 128
Dade 867 5364.44 8 42
Dawson 2093 7745.83 20 185
Decatur 1808 6868.78 46 122
DeKalb 42146 5313.72 535 3412
Dodge 983 4822.17 47 94
Dooly 631 4708.96 24 71
Dougherty 4585 5099.83 225 813
Douglas 8456 5566.6 110 610
Early 799 7875.02 40 63
Echols 335 8440.41 2 10
Effingham 2785 4349.8 37 183
Elbert 1299 6856.69 27 100
Emanuel 1578 6962.58 47 111
Evans 636 5951.16 9 61
Fannin 1576 5987.84 39 130
Fayette 4546 3867.49 84 187
Floyd 7776 7782.54 121 619
Forsyth 12200 4831.55 91 716
Franklin 1941 8320.12 25 118
Fulton 61181 5566.05 814 3582
Gilmer 1918 6104.98 36 154
Glascock 111 3669.42 4 12
Glynn 5295 6153.61 127 397
Gordon 4680 8062.15 70 228
Grady 1311 5342.3 35 134
Greene 1166 6229.63 27 92
Gwinnett 63539 6542.69 614 4230
Habersham 4087 8923.58 104 396
Hall 20483 9926.39 262 1906
Hancock 714 8714.76 49 85
Haralson 1381 4495.15 25 55
Harris 1605 4623.76 34 116
Hart 1408 5393.19 24 105
Heard 482 3896.52 12 31
Henry 13570 5657.33 164 403
Houston 7731 4922.98 128 544
Irwin 614 6509.06 13 64
Jackson 6442 8623.83 78 362
Jasper 507 3570.67 8 38
Jeff Davis 1080 7129.65 32 87
Jefferson 1322 8633.19 42 123
Jenkins 608 7089.55 34 76
Johnson 666 6893.7 31 81
Jones 1246 4358.01 23 84
Lamar 1015 5246.29 31 68
Lanier 435 4202.49 7 22
Laurens 3142 6643.27 118 281
Lee 1304 4350.87 36 135
Liberty 2046 3305.12 33 164
Lincoln 385 4738.46 14 42
Long 505 2535.78 7 34
Lowndes 6568 5571.86 105 284
Lumpkin 2299 6801.37 31 218
Macon 459 3534.03 15 61
Madison 2051 6796.57 22 107
Marion 304 3665.74 10 27
McDuffie 1235 5718.39 25 117
McIntosh 499 3425.55 8 47
Meriwether 1067 5076.12 22 103
Miller 520 9021.51 3 26
Mitchell 1296 5875.95 60 195
Monroe 1460 5265.63 66 134
Montgomery 629 6819.17 13 35
Morgan 936 4890.79 8 60
Murray 3175 7886.04 43 179
Muscogee 10587 5524.82 218 828
Newton 5567 4954.87 135 450
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24211 0 296 1010
Oconee 2243 5374.13 42 100
Oglethorpe 928 6089.24 15 59
Paulding 7570 4387.34 124 256
Peach 1422 5194.52 32 156
Pickens 1887 5627.8 21 131
Pierce 1022 5228.96 30 110
Pike 785 4162.25 16 58
Polk 3121 7177.68 52 265
Pulaski 498 4571.74 25 44
Putnam 1375 6282.84 34 105
Quitman 60 2615.52 1 7
Rabun 1236 7276.58 26 127
Randolph 385 5700.33 30 66
Richmond 15117 7474.78 249 991
Rockdale 4450 4686.18 82 563
Schley 171 3241.71 2 18
Screven 630 4532.37 11 54
Seminole 636 7813.27 12 53
Spalding 2992 4329.33 98 323
Stephens 2461 9347.46 60 211
Stewart 629 10262.69 17 115
Sumter 1550 5272.29 74 233
Talbot 299 4855.47 11 32
Taliaferro 79 4840.69 0 5
Tattnall 1497 5891.15 25 94
Taylor 407 5114.35 16 54
Telfair 631 4033.5 33 61
Terrell 484 5716.31 35 96
Thomas 2876 6472.96 87 257
Tift 3135 7678.18 77 359
Toombs 2488 9220.62 67 149
Towns 837 6955.29 26 101
Treutlen 510 7468.15 14 43
Troup 4698 6671.97 133 412
Turner 525 6500.74 25 72
Twiggs 431 5330.2 20 75
Union 1634 6449.58 47 159
Unknown 3388 0 13 59
Upson 1451 5521.94 76 132
Walker 4629 6649.91 58 192
Walton 5963 6223.52 103 357
Ware 2531 7059.38 87 267
Warren 284 5451.06 7 36
Washington 1356 6679.14 29 91
Wayne 2127 7096.15 48 189
Webster 77 3019.61 2 11
Wheeler 420 5310.41 19 30
White 2468 7771.27 46 227
Whitfield 12529 11969.77 151 602
Wilcox 412 4687.14 25 65
Wilkes 534 5332.53 8 55
Wilkinson 619 6940.24 20 99
Worth 1043 5178.23 42 134
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,310,866 (5,887,700 reported molecular tests; 423,166 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 674,994 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 46,515 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,029 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

