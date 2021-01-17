UPDATE (Sunday, January 17 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 17, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/17/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 680,378 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1613 8690.26 44 136
Atkinson 713 8559.42 11 98
Bacon 934 8190.11 22 66
Baker 142 4557.12 6 28
Baldwin 3243 7299.45 76 240
Banks 1349 6751.08 22 155
Barrow 6276 7265.32 77 443
Bartow 7973 7197.73 136 537
Ben Hill 1350 8110.54 43 133
Berrien 905 4694.96 23 53
Bibb 10844 7127.18 257 1281
Bleckley 705 5491.51 32 43
Brantley 727 3786.06 21 56
Brooks 832 5290.27 29 74
Bryan 1995 5097.48 19 135
Bulloch 4225 5316.67 41 173
Burke 1389 6216.99 19 124
Butts 1607 6383.57 51 91
Calhoun 397 6284.63 12 62
Camden 2563 4752.99 21 104
Candler 675 6228.66 28 52
Carroll 5925 4932.61 102 266
Catoosa 4027 5855.67 44 170
Charlton 929 7010.79 14 48
Chatham 14816 5070.92 263 1175
Chattahoochee 2197 20439.11 1 20
Chattooga 1820 7348.78 46 127
Cherokee 16042 6016.87 160 932
Clarke 10122 7799.41 76 355
Clay 162 5674.26 3 9
Clayton 15985 5243.77 247 1015
Clinch 616 9254.81 16 54
Cobb 45611 5769.25 613 2488
Coffee 3813 8858.79 92 555
Colquitt 2780 6124.29 46 188
Columbia 8692 5479.38 101 332
Cook 1061 6084.76 28 91
Coweta 6418 4222.34 92 232
Crawford 424 3467.45 9 48
Crisp 1124 5042.85 31 129
Dade 874 5407.75 8 42
Dawson 2104 7786.54 20 185
Decatur 1816 6899.17 46 122
DeKalb 42603 5371.34 535 3428
Dodge 985 4831.98 47 94
Dooly 632 4716.42 24 71
Dougherty 4617 5135.42 225 817
Douglas 8550 5628.48 110 610
Early 805 7934.16 40 63
Echols 335 8440.41 2 10
Effingham 2804 4379.47 37 183
Elbert 1301 6867.25 27 100
Emanuel 1581 6975.82 47 111
Evans 639 5979.23 9 61
Fannin 1598 6071.43 39 130
Fayette 4596 3910.03 84 187
Floyd 7816 7822.57 121 619
Forsyth 12320 4879.07 91 722
Franklin 1947 8345.84 25 118
Fulton 61780 5620.55 814 3584
Gilmer 1938 6168.63 36 154
Glascock 112 3702.48 4 12
Glynn 5331 6195.45 127 397
Gordon 4710 8113.83 71 228
Grady 1316 5362.67 35 134
Greene 1173 6267.03 27 92
Gwinnett 64205 6611.27 614 4243
Habersham 4103 8958.52 104 397
Hall 20574 9970.49 262 1909
Hancock 718 8763.58 49 85
Haralson 1387 4514.68 25 55
Harris 1621 4669.85 34 116
Hart 1415 5420 24 105
Heard 489 3953.11 12 31
Henry 13722 5720.69 164 404
Houston 7793 4962.46 128 544
Irwin 614 6509.06 13 64
Jackson 6486 8682.73 78 362
Jasper 513 3612.93 8 38
Jeff Davis 1083 7149.46 32 87
Jefferson 1331 8691.96 42 123
Jenkins 617 7194.5 34 76
Johnson 666 6893.7 31 81
Jones 1253 4382.5 23 84
Lamar 1030 5323.82 31 68
Lanier 436 4212.15 7 22
Laurens 3156 6672.87 118 282
Lee 1313 4380.9 36 137
Liberty 2060 3327.73 33 164
Lincoln 390 4800 14 42
Long 510 2560.88 7 34
Lowndes 6593 5593.07 105 284
Lumpkin 2307 6825.04 31 218
Macon 463 3564.83 15 61
Madison 2086 6912.55 22 107
Marion 308 3713.98 10 27
McDuffie 1245 5764.69 25 118
McIntosh 502 3446.15 8 47
Meriwether 1091 5190.29 22 103
Miller 523 9073.56 3 26
Mitchell 1302 5903.16 60 195
Monroe 1471 5305.3 66 134
Montgomery 629 6819.17 13 35
Morgan 941 4916.92 8 60
Murray 3200 7948.14 43 180
Muscogee 10648 5556.66 219 828
Newton 5627 5008.28 135 450
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24209 0 295 1015
Oconee 2265 5426.84 42 100
Oglethorpe 937 6148.29 15 59
Paulding 7637 4426.17 124 256
Peach 1433 5234.7 32 156
Pickens 1895 5651.66 21 131
Pierce 1028 5259.66 30 110
Pike 788 4178.15 16 58
Polk 3153 7251.28 52 265
Pulaski 501 4599.28 25 44
Putnam 1385 6328.54 34 105
Quitman 60 2615.52 1 7
Rabun 1248 7347.23 26 129
Randolph 386 5715.13 30 66
Richmond 15265 7547.96 249 995
Rockdale 4490 4728.31 82 564
Schley 174 3298.58 2 18
Screven 633 4553.96 11 54
Seminole 641 7874.69 12 55
Spalding 3016 4364.06 98 327
Stephens 2473 9393.04 60 212
Stewart 630 10279 17 115
Sumter 1558 5299.5 74 233
Talbot 302 4904.19 11 32
Taliaferro 81 4963.24 0 5
Tattnall 1509 5938.37 25 94
Taylor 412 5177.18 16 54
Telfair 635 4059.06 33 61
Terrell 485 5728.12 35 96
Thomas 2913 6556.23 87 257
Tift 3151 7717.36 77 361
Toombs 2493 9239.15 67 149
Towns 843 7005.15 26 101
Treutlen 513 7512.08 14 43
Troup 4720 6703.21 133 414
Turner 529 6550.27 25 72
Twiggs 435 5379.67 20 75
Union 1642 6481.15 47 159
Unknown 3494 0 14 59
Upson 1462 5563.8 76 132
Walker 4651 6681.51 58 192
Walton 6040 6303.88 103 357
Ware 2541 7087.27 87 267
Warren 287 5508.64 7 37
Washington 1360 6698.85 29 91
Wayne 2142 7146.19 48 191
Webster 77 3019.61 2 11
Wheeler 422 5335.69 19 30
White 2482 7815.35 46 228
Whitfield 12607 12044.29 151 606
Wilcox 413 4698.52 25 65
Wilkes 537 5362.49 8 55
Wilkinson 623 6985.09 20 99
Worth 1047 5198.09 42 134
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,350,583 (5,925,441 reported molecular tests; 425,142 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 680,378 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 46,619 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,032 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 17, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

