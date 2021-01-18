One person dead, one arrested after shooting in Byron

BYRON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A man is behind bars after two people are shot and one died following a domestic violence incident in Byron.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Hartford Drive over the weekend. 40 year old Romantis Poole of Byron passed away from their injuries. A woman went to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon for her injuries.
Deputies arrested 40 year old Korvin Allen for the shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office helped with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Anna Lange at (478)542-2085.
