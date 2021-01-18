Fire at apartment building in Warner Robins leaves one person dead

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – A fire at an apartment building in Warner Robins leaves one person dead.
According to the Warner Robins Fire Department, the fire happened just after 2:00 Sunday morning at Coldwater Creek Apartments on South Corder Road.
Firefighters say they were able to get most of the residents out of the building, but after extinguishing the fire they found one person dead inside.
“The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose a member of our
community,” said Warner Robins Fire Chief Ross Moutlon. “A fire loss always hits our department hard. I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and want to extend our thoughts and prayers to the family during this time.”
The person’s indentity has not been released yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
