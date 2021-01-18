Dublin City Schools start classes three different ways on January 20th

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools will start it’s second semester of the 2020-2021 school year on January 20th, but students will be learning in a few different ways.

According to an email from the school district, students will begin instruction in the learning environment selected by their families during the Winter Learning Environment Survey conducted over the Christmas holiday break. The options were: in person learning, hybrid style learning, or virtual learning.

All students and staff who chose in-person learning should review the district’s “Return to School Guide” before to returning to classes on January 20th.

According to the school district, families have the ability to change their child’s learning environment option to virtual at any time, and can do so by reaching out to their building principal. The email also notes that because of the nature of the pandemic this is a fluid situation that is subject to change in the future.

