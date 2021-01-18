Navicent Health begins COVID-19 vaccinations Monday

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
67
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – One of Middle Georgia’s hospital systems is now vaccinating people for COVID-19.

According to a press release, Navicent Health will be vaccinating anyone who falls under the Georgia’s Department of Public Health’s Phase 1A+ group starting Monday, January 18th. Navicent Health is the first health system in the region to provide mass vaccinations to first responders, healthcare workers, and people who are at least 65 years old.

Navicent’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Patrice Walker, says the COVID-19 vaccine is our biggest tool to contain the pandemic.

“We’ve always been wearing masks, and performing social distancing and hand hygiene, but outside of that everything else that we have is supportive,” said Dr. Walker.
“The main thing that we can do is try to prevent the infection from happening to begin with.”

According to Navicent’s press release, getting a COVID-19 vaccine can help protect people, as it creates an antibody response in the body without people getting sick from the virus. If enough people get vaccinated, a large part of the population will be immune to COVID-19, which is called “herd immunity.” Experts say that more than 70 percent of the population will have to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Those who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccination can schedule an appointment by visiting www.CovidsafeGA.org or (478)633-SAFE (7233). Vaccination appointments are required because of the current vaccine supply and vaccine storage requirements. Appointments are based on the availability of vaccine, which is allocated by and managed by the state.

