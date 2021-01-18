Listen to the content of this post:

Health Departments are booked with appointments for the vaccine and are working to help make the process faster.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The North Central Health District is fully booked with appointments until January 23.

Michael Hokanson — public information officer with the district — says all of their departments have announced a need for volunteers.

“It is going to supplement our existing manpower. If we can get people like retired nurses that are still licensed, volunteers that can work their regular shifts, it will help to supplement existing manpower in each of our 13 sites,” said Hokanson.

He says they are working to add staff and phone lines to the numbers that they already have.

There is still a wait to call-in but they want to make the process faster.

Meanwhile, Navicent Health began distributing vaccines to the public today.

Dr. Sandy Dukes with the Medical Center Navicent Health said, “We believe that the solution is through vaccination, we’re really excited to be able to offer this.”

Those 65 and older, first responders, and healthcare workers are the few among the 1A group.

Dukes says they are working to vaccinate as many people as possible.

In the meantime, he hopes everyone understands the efforts of those working to get everyone vaccinated.