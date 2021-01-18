Dublin City schools returning to In-person, Hybrid, Virtual format

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Dublin City Schools is moving forward with plans to resume parent selected learning environment options of In-person, Hybrid, and Virtual, beginning with the start of second semester on Wednesday.

According to the school district, students will begin instruction in the learning environment selected by their families during the Winter Learning Environment Survey conducted over the Christmas holiday break.

All families have the ability to change their student’s learning environment option to virtual at any time, and can do so by reaching out to their schools principal.

The school district says due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, this is a fluid situation and is subject to change.

They say vaccine distribution is critical to the resumption of in-person learning for all students, and encourage everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible, and to continue to follow all CDC guidelines for COVID-19 prevention.