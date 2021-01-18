Harris prepares for central role in Biden’s White House

Listen to the content of this post:

(CNN) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris welcomes viewers to the 59th presidential inauguration at a Saturday night virtual event that kicked off the daily inaugural events.



WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.

A confluence of crises confronts the Biden administration, and an evenly divided Senate means that she will break any tie votes.

Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform.

Harris’ chief spokeswoman, Symone Sanders, says Harris has a hand in all aspects of Biden’s agenda.