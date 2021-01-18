Martin Luther King Jr. Board honors MLK with wreath laying

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The pandemic didn’t stop the Martin Luther King Jr. Board from honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

Attendees of the wreath-laying ceremony socially distanced and wore masks.

“Even though we’re all victims of Covid, we’re still going to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy 365. We’re going to do it every day of 2021,” said Commissioner Elaine Lucas.

Mayor Lester Miller says even though things look different this year it’s still important to remember Dr. King.

“Although we’re not marching hand in hand down the streets like we generally do, people can still come together to celebrate his legacy,” said Miller.

He says there were people from all walks of life at the ceremony Monday.

“I saw people young and old black and white, Hispanic and it really warms the heart on a day like this,” said Miller.

Judge Verda Colvin explains that his legacy is about love, inclusion, and justice.

“It’s not about race, it’s about making sure that all mankind feels respected, honored, and treasured,” said Colvin.

Commissioner Lucas says there is hope that one day we’ll get closer to his dream that all people would be treated equally and fairly.

“We still honor Dr. King, we still believe in what he stood for,” said Lucas, “and we’re going to continue working to make sure his dream becomes a reality.”

Ways to honor Dr. King’s legacy