Sources: Trump expected to issue around 100 pardons

Experts say some pardons Trump could issue would lower his approval rating even more.

(CNN) — Before leaving office Wednesday, President Trump is planning a pardoning spree as one of his final acts.

Sources say Trump is expected to grant clemency to nearly 100 people after an intense lobbying campaign by former administration officials, political allies, and old family friends.

The President met with top aides to review the final list — as some advisers are urging him not to pardon those involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, “To seek a pardon of these people would be wrong. I think it would destroy President Trump and I hope we don’t go down that road.”

Trump hasn’t appeared in public in six days. But moving trucks from a DC-based company were spotted at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach as another reminder he has less than 48 hours left in Office.

Trump still hasn’t spoken to President-elect Joe Biden and will skip his inauguration Wednesday in favor of a military-style send-off ceremony at Joint Base Andrews. There Trump is expecting a red carpet rollout and adoring crowd to bid him goodbye.

But his second impeachment trial will still loom over the city long after he’s gone from Washington.

Rudy Giuliani was seen at the White House Saturday but says he won’t serve on Trump’s defense team because he told ABC News his speech he gave at the rally before the Capitol attack could make him a potential witness.

“So let’s have trial by combat,” said Rudy Giuliani at Trump’s rally. Trump has blamed Giuliani for his second impeachment.

And outside advisers like Karl Rove are warning if he defended Trump, Republicans could very well vote to convict him.

“I think it really boils down to what’s the defense the president is going to make, and if it’s Rudy Giuliani’s defense, I think it raises the likelihood of more than 17 Republicans voting for conviction,” said Karl Rove, a GOP Strategist.

First Lady Melania Trump has also been silent on leaving the White House. Usually, departing first ladies give tours of the residential portion of the building to their successors.

Melania Trump has not reached out to Jill Biden and will be on her way to Florida when the Bidens arrive.