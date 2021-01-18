Authorities use tear gas and batons against US-bound migrants

Authorities use tear gas and batons against US-bound migrants. Photo courtesy of MGN.
(CNN) — Guatemalan authorities fired tear gas and used their batons on a group of US-bound migrants in a caravan trying to move towards Mexico through Guatemala. An estimated 7,000 to 8,000 migrants have entered Guatemala from Honduras since January 15. CNN’s Patrick Oppmann reports.